Westminster MPs back extension of England's Covid-19 restrictions until 19 July

WESTMINSTER MPS HAVE approved the extension of coronavirus restrictions in England until 19 July after UK Prime Boris Johnson faced pressure from members of his own party over the delay.

The Prime Minister was spared a defeat as Labour backed plans for a four-week delay to the end of lockdown measures, aimed at buying more time for the vaccine programme.

MPs voted 461 to 60, a majority of 401, today to approve regulations delaying the easing of the measures.

For now, limits on numbers for sports events, theatres and cinemas will remain in place, nightclubs will stay shuttered and people will be asked to continue working from home where possible.

It comes after furious Tories rounded on Johnson, Matt Hancock and the Government’s scientific advisers over the extension of Covid-19 restrictions in England.

They cast doubt on the prime minister’s commitment that 19 July would be a “terminus” date for the lockdown after he was forced to postpone easing restrictions on 21 June.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Johnson was challenged by Tory MPs Philip Davies and William Wragg while Hancock also faced a barrage of criticism over the delay.

Johnson insisted he did not want to see Covid restrictions last forever but “a little more time” was needed to vaccinate millions more people to help combat the spread of the Delta variant.