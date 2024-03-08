Ireland’s WNT won’t be playing England in Wembley, instead it’ll be in Norwich

ENGLAND FA HAVE confirmed that Carrow Road will host England’s Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on 12 July.

Ireland will welcome the Lionesses to the Aviva Stadium in a glamour fixture next month, but the return tie will not take place in their own national stadium, Wembley.

Over 150km east of London, Norwich City’s Carrow Road has a capacity of 27,244.

Just England’s opener against Sweden will be staged at Wembley Stadium, while their home clash against France will take place at Newcastle’s St James’ Park.

The European champions will open their title defence on 5 April at the scene of their Euro 2022 triumph against Germany.

“Wembley holds such special memories and I’m delighted we can begin our Euro qualifiers at home against Sweden,” manager Sarina Wiegman said.

“It’s going to be an exciting qualification campaign against three top opponents. I’m sure the fans are looking forward to the games and it’s really nice that we’re playing our three home games in really special venues in different parts of England.”

Ticket information for the Ireland game will be announced in due course, with an evening kick-off time expected.

Eileen Gleeson’s side open their difficult group campaign away to France in Metz on Friday, 5 April, before they welcome England and Sweden to Lansdowne Road on Tuesday, 9 April, and Friday, 31 May respectively.

The Swedish return tie will likely be held at Gothenburg’s Gamla Ullevi on Tuesday, 4 June, while Ireland round off the group against England (A) and France (H) in July. The FAI say the Aviva Stadium is unavailable for the France showdown, so the Girls In Green will play “in a venue that will be confirmed soon”. Their regular Tallaght Stadium base appears to be free, leading to speculation around a potential move elsewhere.

France, England and Sweden are ranked third, fourth and fifth in the world. Ireland are 24th. The top two teams from every League A group qualify directly for Euro 2025 in Switzerland, with the play-off route an option for others.

Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifying group fixtures

Friday, April 5 | France v Republic of Ireland | Stade Saint-Symphorien

Tuesday, April 9 | Republic of Ireland v England | Aviva Stadium

Friday, May 31 | Republic of Ireland v Sweden | Aviva Stadium

Tuesday, June 4 | Sweden v Republic of Ireland | TBC

Friday, July 12 | England v Republic of Ireland | Carrow Road

Tuesday, July 16 | Republic of Ireland v France | TBC.

