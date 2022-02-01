Enhanced Illness Benefit extended until end of June

THE ENHANCED ILLNESS BENEFIT (EIB) – paid at €350 per week – has been extended until the end of June.

Those that are diagnosed with Covid-19 or who need to self-isolate in line with HSE guidelines can avail of the weekly payment of €350.

In general, the payment is paid for up to seven days but, depending on the severity of the Covid-19 infection, the Department of Social Protection has said it can be paid for longer.

The payment excludes Sundays and is paid from the first day of illness.

The testing advice currently states that those that are 40 or older and have symptoms of Covid-19 should book a PCR test, along with children aged three months to three years old who have symptoms, as well as healthcare workers.

Therefore, people can avail of the payment if they have:

Confirmation from the HSE that they are positive for Covid-19 either through a PCR test or having registered a positive antigen test.

Certification from their doctor that they have symptoms of Covid-19 and/or are a probable source of infection.

Confirmation from the HSE that they have ordered an antigen test kit or have booked a PCR test.

To date, almost €230 million has been paid under this scheme, supporting over 374,500 people.

In the week from 21 January 2022 to 27 January 2022, some 31,190 people were certified to receive this payment.

As of this morning, there are currently 11,680 people receiving this payment.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said the benefit has been a vital support for many workers and the self-employed throughout the pandemic.

“The current payment rate of €350 per week was initially due to cease later this month.

“However, with Covid-19 still circulating in our communities, I believe it is important that we extend the payment until the end of June. I am glad to have secured Government approval to make these changes today,” she said.

The easiest way to apply for the payment is via MyWelfare.ie, said the minister.