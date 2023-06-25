Enniscorthy hit with flash flooding and massive hailstones

A SUDDEN AND intense downpour of rain and hailstones left some businesses in the town of Enniscorthy flooded earlier today.

Locals shared photos and videos of hailstones as large as grapes which began to hit the area shortly before 3pm.

Seems a lot of damage done due to flash flooding as a result of crazy hail in #Enniscorthy. Businesses such as Wickham’s Butchers, The Holy Grail and Pettitt’s SuperValu all left counting the cost. #Wexford pic.twitter.com/AuSWWmWoSS — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) June 25, 2023

The air temperature recorded in the nearby town of Bunclody dropped 7.8 degrees in 30 minutes shortly after midday as thunderstorm hit.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather told The Journal that this drop in temperature was likely a factor in the sudden hail storm.

Paths like rivers in Enniscorthy after thunderstorm and hail stones 😬 pic.twitter.com/IaJhkk8zCF — Amy Molloy (@AmyMolloyIndo) June 25, 2023

“We can see hail at any time of the year but it is unusual to see hail so large in Ireland and also the intense downpours that resulted in flash floods. We have seen some more recently with similar events in Kerry that caused flash flooding.”

“However the accumulation of hail in Enniscorthy along with flash flooding is an usual event.”

It’s understood that a Supervalu, a butchers and a pub in the town were especially effected by the unexpected weather.