Sunday 25 June 2023
# Wexford
Enniscorthy hit with flash flooding and massive hailstones
Locals shared photos and videos of hailstones as large as grapes which began to hit the area shortly before 3pm.
37 minutes ago

A SUDDEN AND intense downpour of rain and hailstones left some businesses in the town of Enniscorthy flooded earlier today.

Locals shared photos and videos of hailstones as large as grapes which began to hit the area shortly before 3pm.

The air temperature recorded in the nearby town of Bunclody dropped 7.8 degrees in 30 minutes shortly after midday as thunderstorm hit.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather told The Journal that this drop in temperature was likely a factor in the sudden hail storm.

“We can see hail at any time of the year but it is unusual to see hail so large in Ireland and also the intense downpours that resulted in flash floods. We have seen some more recently with similar events in Kerry that caused flash flooding.”

“However the accumulation of hail in Enniscorthy along with flash flooding is an usual event.”

It’s understood that a Supervalu, a butchers and a pub in the town were especially effected by the unexpected weather.

