Four people taken to hospital after 'altercation' at conference in Enniskillen

FOUR PEOPLE WERE taken to hospital yesterday afternoon after protesters disrupted a conference at a hotel in Enniskillen.

The PSNI arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Police said they received a report of an altercation in the Lough Shore Road area of Enniskillen shortly after 1pm yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service reported dispatching two emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the incident.

In a statement, an inspector said that “it was reported that a conference, which was being held in the area, had been disrupted by protestors and an altercation broke out”.

“Officers attended and calm was restored a short time later,” the inspector said.

“Two people were treated at the scene for their injuries with a further four taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 899 13/11/22.”

Reports can also be submitted online or through Crimestoppers.