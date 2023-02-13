Gardaí have removed Enoch Burke from the High Court for a second time

TEACHER ENOCH BURKE has been removed from the High Court by Gardaí once again after attempting to raise a matter with the judge.

Burke was told that he could not disrupt the court’s list and that he had not filed the necessary documentation to make an application to the court.

He was removed from the court by three garda members.

On Friday, Burke and his sister, Ammi Burke, were removed by Gardaí for interrupting proceedings also.

Gardaí intervention was called upon because the siblings refused to leave.

The judge was critical of the disruption, and said that the best way to deal with the interruption – which lasted for two hours – was for the court to “get on with our business’.

The Burkes, who were monitored by several gardaí following their removal from the courtroom, left the Four Courts around 2.15pm, shortly after Mr Justice Brian O’Moore had risen for the day.

The judge sat through his lunch hour to clear the backlog created by the disruption.

Burke and Wilson’s Hospital School have been engaged in a court battle after he claims he was wrongfully suspended, before being dismissed from his job, and his constitutional rights breached.

The school suspended, and then following a disciplinary process purportedly dismissed the teacher due to the German and History teacher’s alleged misconduct.

Arising out of his refusal to comply with a High Court order granted last September, Burke was jailed for 108 days for contempt.

However, he has continued to attend the school’s campus resulting in the judge imposing a €700 a day fine on him.

Last appearance

In the most recent application before the court, lawyers for the school’s board of management said it wanted to correct a statement about a meeting held last year at Wilson’s Hospital concerning the wishes of a student who wants to transition. It had initially said the student’s parents had attended but now wanted to correct the record to read that only one of their parents was present.

In addition, counsel said, that it had been stated that the meeting had also been attended by the school’s then principal Niamh McShane.

This was also inaccurate, the school said.

Two other staff members were present for the duration of that meeting while the principal, who was aware of the meeting was only in attendance for a brief period, the school added.

Burke has been informed of the school’s application to correct the inaccuracies before the matter returns before the court.

Burke’s appeal against various High Court decisions made against him is due to be heard by the Court of Appeal later this month.

A review by the High Court of the ongoing contempt is due to take place at a later, yet to be specified date.