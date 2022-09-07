Teacher Enoch Burke to remain in prison after refusing to purge contempt of court

SUSPENDED TEACHER ENOCH Burke is to return to prison after refusing to purge his contempt of court and comply with a temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.

Appearing before court this morning, said he would love to obey the court but that he cannot.

On Monday, Justice Michael Quinn ordered that Enoch Burke be committed to Mountjoy Prison until he agrees to obey an order not to attend at or attempt to teach any classes at Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath, which suspended him from his position as a teacher of History and German.

The order was granted after the school’s lawyers told the court that Burke was not complying with both the terms of his paid suspension, and an ex-parte temporary injunction requiring him to stay away from the school.

The judge on Monday said that Burke must remain incarcerated until he purges his contempt and agrees to comply with the injunction secured by the school last week.

Burke appeared before court this morning and failed to purge his contempt.

The judge on Monday made the order after Burke told the court that he could not comply with the order, and that he intended to return to the school.

Burke was arrested on Monday morning at the school by the Gardai before being conveyed to the Four Courts in Dublin.

The order for Burke’s attachment was made last Friday after the court was told that in breach of both the terms of his paid suspension and the temporary injunction Burke had been present on the school’s campus “sitting in an empty classroom”.

The school, located in Multyfarnham Co Westmeath is the Church of Ireland’s Diocesan School for Meath and Kildare.

The school board claims that despite being served with and being made aware of the making of interim injunction Burke had continued to attend at the school.

Previously the court heard that Burke was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary process commenced by the school, where he has been employed for several years, in Mid-August.

That process commenced after it is alleged that Burke publicly voiced his alleged opposition to the school’s principal direction to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and by using the pronoun “they” rather than he or she.

With reporting by Aodhan O Faolain

