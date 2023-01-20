Burke family says Enoch Burke formally dismissed from teaching role

ENOCH BURKE HAS been dismissed from his role as a teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath following a long-running dispute and his suspension from duties, his family has said.

A statement released on his behalf through his family states that Burke was told in person this afternoon that he was being released from his position.

The statement says he was informed of the decision this afternoon in the presence of chairperson of the board of management and school principal.

Advertisement

The Journal has sought to contact various members of the the Burke family this evening to ascertain more information regarding the issue and if Enoch Burke intends to appeal the decision. We received no reply by time of publication.

The disciplinary hearing stems from allegations about Burke’s behaviour towards the former school principal Niamh McShane at a school function last June.

He claims his suspension relates to his opposition to the school’s direction to refer to a student by their chosen name and pronouns.

Burke denies any wrongdoing and has argued that his suspension, and the subsequent court orders, including one which saw him jailed for over 100 days for contempt against him – for continuing to show up to the school – amount to a manifest breach of his constitutional rights to religious freedom.

The Journal has sought comment from Wilson’s Hospital School.