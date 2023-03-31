'It’s necessary to call a spade a spade': Judge rejects complaints that he 'mocked' Enoch Burke

A JUDGE HAS “emphatically” rejected accusations emailed by Enoch Burke into the High Court, which suggested he was “mocked” and “ridiculed” in court this week.

Mr Justice Alex Owens said this morning that Burke’s behaviour before the court on Tuesday, where he raised concerns about discovery documents and redactions with in it, was “unacceptable”.

“I felt I was being dealt with unfairly by Mr Burke,” he said on Friday morning. “It’s necessary to call a spade a spade, one can be too polite about these things.”

Burke has not returned to the courtroom since Tuesday afternoon after the judge warned him that he could only return if he accepted the authority of the court he was appearing before.

The judge has repeatedly directed the legal team representing Wilson’s Hospital School to inform Burke that he is welcome to attend court under this condition, and can watch proceedings online otherwise.

Since Tuesday afternoon, the court has not heard from Burke on how he intends to be involved in the case.

The case has continued without either Burke or a legal representative for him being present, with witnesses called by the school without cross examination.

The board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School and Burke are in a dispute that stems from incidents following a request from the school’s then-principal last May to address a student by a new name and the pronoun “they”.

Burke, an Evangelical Christian, maintains the case is about the freedom to express his religious beliefs.

This morning, the judge indicated that witnesses who were present because they had been subpoenaed by Burke could leave, as he was not present to call them, and that the case had closed.

The judge remarked that it was a “very unfortunate situation”.

‘Unjustfully barred’

Representatives for the school were delivering closing statements when the judge was informed that Burke had sent in a “big, long” email, and proceedings were adjourned to allow for the email to be printed off.

The judge then read out the email, in which Burke claimed that he had been “unjustfully barred” and that he had made an application for the digital audio of proceedings.

In the email, Burke also repeated concerns he had raised on Tuesday and claimed that when he brought up these issues in court, he was “repeatedly laughed at” and “mocked and ridiculed by the judge”.

Burke further said that he had gone to the home of the chairman of the board of management, John Rogers, on the evening before the case began.

The court heard that Burke went to Rogers’ home at 10.50pm on Monday in order to furnish him with a subpoena, and that Rogers’ wife had refused to tell Burke where he was.

Mark Connaughton SC, representing Wilson’s Hospital School, rejected Burke’s accusation that Rogers was attempting to avoid a subpoena.

Counsel explained that he had already told the court days previous that Rogers had been admitted to hospital, and that this would affect him appearing as a witness on behalf of the school.

Connaughton also said that Burke’s email gave “no credit”, except for a short few paragraphs, to the detailed response given by his colleague Alex White SC to the concerns brought up by Burke on Tuesday, despite the “poisonous way” in which they were raised.

Concluding the discussion about the email, the judge said: “You can’t hope to win a game of soccer by running away with the ball.”

He said that the ball has been replaced and the game continues, adding “if I can use that metaphor”.