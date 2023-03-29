Second day of Enoch Burke High Court hearing delayed until later this morning

THE SECOND DAY of the full High Court hearing of ongoing dispute between teacher Enoch Burke and Wilson’s Hospital School over disciplinary proceedings resulting in his suspension from work has been delayed this morning as it was not known if the teacher had been made aware the case was due to start at 9.30am.

Burke was yesterday excluded from attending the proceedings until he agrees to comply with the rules of court and not interrupt the case, after Mr Justice Alexander Owens found the Co Mayo evangelical Christian to be in contempt of the face of the court.

Burke declined to give the undertaking sought by the judge, and was not allowed enter the courtroom, but was given the option of viewing the proceedings via a video link.

He and his family then left the Four Courts complex, and it is not known if they took up the video link option.

When the case resumed this morning at 9.30am, which is an earlier start than normal, neither Burke nor his family were present.

Mr Justice Owens asked if Burke had been made aware of the start time but was told by counsel for the school Alex White SC that his side had written to Burke on other matters, it had not told him about the start time.

Counsel said that he did not know where Burke was, stating that while he was not in court, he had not attended at the school either.

As a result, the judge said that he was adjourning the matter to 11am, the usual time cases commence.

The judge had yesterday said he would sit earlier and later than usual to ensure the case finishes before the Easter Holidays commence on Friday.

When the case resumes White is expected to outline the school’s response to issues about the discovery of documents raised by Burke yesterday, which had resulted in sharp and sometimes angry exchanges between the court and Burke and the school’s lawyers and the teacher.

In the proceedings the school claims that the main issue is if the school was entitled to suspend Burke, arising out of the manner in which he voiced his objections to a direction by the school to refer to a student who wished to transition by a different first name and pronoun.

Advertisement

Burke disputes this and says his suspension is unlawful and in breach of his rights including his rights to freedom of religious express, and claims the whole case concerns his religious objections to transgenderism.

The school says the proceedings have nothing to do with Burke’s religious beliefs.

During the exchanges the Co Mayo native claimed relevant documents had been tampered with and had accused the school’s lawyers of misleading the court and telling lies.

He said that the case should not proceed until the matters had been dealt with to his satisfaction.

The school strongly rejected Burke’s allegations.

The judge ruled against Burke’s application and did not agree with his claims that documents in the case had been tampered with as alleged.

The judge did ask the school to clarify some of the issues raised by Burke, which the school agreed to do.

However, Burke was not happy with the court’s decision and refused to allow the case to proceed.

Despite several warnings from the bench, Burke was eventually deemed to be in contempt of court and was excluded from the courtroom until he agreed to stop interrupting.

The ongoing proceedings between the parties have resulted in many court hearings and has seen Burke and members of his family removed from courtrooms by gardaí for interrupting the proceedings.

Earlier this month, Burke, his parents and three of his siblings were removed, amid chaotic scenes, from the Court of Appeal while it was in the process of rejecting his appeal against injunctions made against him by the High Court.

Burke has subsequent to the Court of Appeal’s ruling written to that court asking it to overturn its findings.