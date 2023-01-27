Advertisement

Friday 27 January 2023
RollingNews.ie Former teacher Enoch Burke is driven to Wilson’s Hospital School yesterday.
# Enoch Burke
Enoch Burke returns to former school again after High Court rules he can be fined daily
Burke was driven in the gates of Wilson’s Hospital school in Multyfarnham this morning.
9.4k
15
37 minutes ago

FORMER TEACHER ENOCH Burke has returned again to his former school in Westmeath, after the High Court ruled that he should be fined €700 for every day he refuses to comply with a court order to stay away.

Burke was filmed being driven in the gates of Wilson’s Hospital school in Multyfarnham this morning.

Yesterday, he refused to confirm whether he would purge his contempt or pay a fine for continuing to show up at the school.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore said in the High Court yesterday that the €700 daily fine, or €4,900 per week, “should persuade Mr Burke to end his utterly pointless attendance at a school that does not want him at its property.”

He has shown up at the school multiple times this week while it was open.

He was arrested on Tuesday and released by Gardaí pending the submission of a file to the DPP.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
