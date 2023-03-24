Entertainer, 30s, accused of defilement of child under age 17 sent forward for trial

AN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY figure has been sent forward for trial accused of defilement of a child under 17 more than a decade ago.

The man, in his 30s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged last month following an investigation by a garda protective services unit.

There was no objection to bail when he was brought before Dublin District Court on 14 February. He appeared again today and was served with the prosecution’s book of evidence.

The celebrity stepped forward when his case was called. State solicitor Niamh McKernan told Judge Treasa Kelly that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to the accused being sent forward for trial on indictment on the three charges in the book of evidence.

She agreed with defence counsel Aislinn Finnegan that there were reporting restrictions.

Judge Kelly told the man he was being returned for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on 20 April.

He was remanded on bail on his bond of €500 and must have no contact with the complainant or witnesses. The judge said that included meeting the person or using social media.

Advertisement

The accused has surrendered his passport and given gardaí his phone number on which he must remain contactable, and he has to notify them in the event of a change of address.

He leafed through the book of evidence and is yet to indicate how he will plead.

He spoke once during the procedural hearing to say he had changed address which he wrote out and handed into court.

The entertainer was given the standard warning to inform the prosecution within 14 days if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

Judge Kelly also ordered gardaí to provide the defence with copies of interview videos before he signed his bond and left.

The man faces three charges of engaging in oral sex with a child under 17 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act, 2006, at two unknown locations in Dublin and one in the city centre, on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

One incident allegedly occurred on 14 December, another from August 2010 and before 23 January 2011, while the third charge was on an unknown date in 2010.

At his first hearing last month, Detective Garda Colm Manning gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said the accused made “no reply” to the charges.