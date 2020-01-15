THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT has resigned after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms, Russian news agencies reported.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country’s balance of power and so “the government in its current form has resigned”.

Russian news agencies said that President Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister’s Cabinet failed to fulfil all the objectives set for it.

Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential security council, reports said.

Medvedev, a long-time close associate of Putin’s, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.

Putin asked the members of Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until a new cabinet is formed.

Medvedev’s resignation followed Putin’s annual state of the nation address earlier today.

During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and cabinet members.

The proposed move is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.