This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 15 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Russian government has resigned

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 15,360 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4966739
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT has resigned after President Vladimir Putin proposed a series of constitutional reforms, Russian news agencies reported.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country’s balance of power and so “the government in its current form has resigned”.

 Russian news agencies said that President Putin thanked Medvedev for his service but noted that the prime minister’s Cabinet failed to fulfil all the objectives set for it.

Putin plans to name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential security council, reports said.

Medvedev, a long-time close associate of Putin’s, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.

Putin asked the members of Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until a new cabinet is formed.

Medvedev’s resignation followed Putin’s annual state of the nation address earlier today.

During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and cabinet members.

The proposed move is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie