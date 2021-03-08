Eoghan McDermott will not be returning to 2FM, RTÉ confirms

RTÉ HAS CONFIRMED that 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott, who has not been on air in approximately three weeks, will not be returning to the broadcaster.

McDermott co-presented 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy, who is to remain in the line-up.

The broadcaster said McDermott’s contract is “due to expire shortly” and that he will not be returning to the station.

“RTÉ is developing a new direction for the 2FM Breakfast Show which will be revealed in the coming weeks,” a statement from RTÉ said.

“Doireann Garrihy will remain with the show.”

Garrihy has continued to present the show in recent weeks during McDermott’s abscence.

Responding to press queries in recent weeks RTÉ had said that the presenter was on annual leave.

McDermott has presented on 2FM for over six years. He has recently completed voiceover work for Love Island Australia.