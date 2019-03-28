'We need more landlords': Murphy defends policies but admits government 'playing catch up' on housing

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Eoghan Murphy has said the government is “playing catch up” on the housing crisis, a day after the number of homeless people in Ireland exceeded 10,000 for the first time.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Murphy reiterated that the statistics are “hugely disappointing” and said that more positive figures in December and January weren’t reflected in February.

The numbers taken over the course of one week in February show that there were 6,480 adults and 3,784 homeless children living in emergency accommodation in the State.

“In December and January, we saw more families exiting than entering emergency accommodation,” he said. “We hoped that’d be a trend… that didn’t happen last month.”

He pointed to the “complex response” to the homelessness and housing crisis being undertaken as part of Rebuilding Ireland. Murphy said the actions being taken by government were having a positive effect but said the situation continues to be “incredibly difficult”.

The Housing Minister was also asked about other proposals that may help address the current crisis, such as a Sinn Féin bill that would mean tenants can’t be evicted from a buy-t0-let property if that property was being sold.

Murphy said that the government had looked at numerous measures proposed by NGOs and political parties but added there aren’t any “simple measures” that can be introduced.

“We can’t just say if someone is going to sell their home, they have to keep a tenant in place,” he said, but also indicated a lease must be respected.

He said a landlord could be in a situation where they have to sell because they are in debt or in negative equity.

“The fact they would be selling with tenants in situ would mean the property would devalue by between 20-30% potentially, so you could actually be putting them in a very difficult financial position or even into bankruptcy,” Murphy said.

Interview Bryan Dobson then put it to the minister that it appeared the government’s priority was to protect landlords, but Murphy disagreed.

“By trying to help one person, you’d be hurting someone else,” he said.

We need landlords. The difficulty at the moment is we’re losing landlords from the sector, and as a result people are finding themselves in housing insecurity and are presenting to emergency accommodation. We have to find a balance in all of these things.

Responding to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board, with its designation of two new areas as rent pressure zones, Murphy said these measures are beginning to have a positive effect.

He also said that rent pressure zones – in these areas, rent cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum – would be strengthened through reforms presented to the Dáil.

When Dobson put it to Murphy that Dublin City Council had only built just over 70 social houses last year, the minister said it was an “ideological” point that was being made, and repeated this on a number of occasions.

He said that social houses were delivered through a number of streams, and that people try to “undermine the numbers”.

Murphy closed the interview by saying that while he “a lot of things we’re doing is moving in the right direction, we need to do more”.