Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy resigns as TD for Dublin Bay South

FORMER HOUSING MINISTER Eoghan Murphy has resigned his Dáíl seat.

The Fine Gael TD for Dublin Bay South said in a statement he will pursue a career in international affairs.

Describing it as a “personal decision”, Murphy said that it had been a “huge privilege” to serve his constituents as a councillor and as a TD.

He said: “Leaving frontline politics is not something that I am doing without having considered the matter fully.

“In my late 20s, I worked in the UN system before I returned to Ireland to get involved alongside many other people looking to play their part in the national recovery at the time. And now, after 12 years of service and having reflected upon things, I have made the decision to return to international affairs.

“I have resigned my seat today, not to leave politics entirely, but to pursue a career in the area of international co-operation, human rights and democracy.”

Murphy first won a seat in the Dáil for Fine Gael in 2011.

He was appointed Minister for Housing when Leo Varadkar became Taoiseach in 2017.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He was replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Darragh O’Brien in the new coalition government last summer.

The Fine Gael TD came under sustained criticism during his tenure as housing minister given the worsening situation of homelessness and the high cost of housing.

In September 2018, Sinn Féin tabled a motion of no confidence in Murphy which was defeated after Fine Gael and a number of independents backed him and Fianna Fáil abstained.

In December 2019, he survived another vote of no confidence in the Dáil tabled by the Social Democrats.