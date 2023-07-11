Non-statutory inquiry into prescribing of drug that causes birth defects to get Cabinet approval

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN DONNELLY is today expected to secure Cabinet approval for a non-statutory inquiry into the historical use of sodium valproate, prescribed as an anti-epilepsy drug to women while pregnant.

Sodium valproate is an oral medication, sold in Ireland under the brand name Epilim, which has been licensed and prescribed worldwide since the 1970s, primarily for the treatment of epilepsy.

The drug has been licensed in Ireland since 1975.

Sodium valproate can cause serious birth defects and developmental disorders to an infant if taken during pregnancy and women have been advised against using it unless no other treatment is possible.

The drug was prescribed in Ireland and elsewhere for years after the danger was discovered and many countries are now investigating its use.

Today, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) states that the drug can cause birth defects and problems with the development and learning of the child if their mother takes it during pregnancy.

Children exposed to the drug while in the womb are at a high risk of serious developmental disorders (in up to 30-40% of cases) and congenital malformations (in approximately 10% of cases).

Symptoms of fetal valproate syndrome (FVS) vary, but can include characteristic facial features, spina bifida, congenital heart defects, cleft lip and/or cleft palate, genital abnormalities, skeletal abnormalities and developmental delay.

The drug’s risk to infants has been made public in recent years, but campaigners in the UK found documents in the National Archives that indicated health regulators were aware of the risk as far back as 1973 but chose not to warn patients, saying it “could give rise to fruitless anxiety”.

A HSE report published in 2018 estimated that 1,250 children have been affected by valproate since 1975 in Ireland.

In 2021, an investigation by Noteworthy found that around 3,000 Irish children were potentially harmed by exposure to the drug in the womb.

Read Noteworthy’s investigation into the valproate scandal.

In November 2020, Donnelly committed to holding an inquiry into the historical licencing and use of sodium valproate in Ireland.

It came months after a two-year inquiry in the UK published a review that criticised failures by manufacturers, regulators, clinicians and policymakers to uphold patient safety and to take action on the risks the drug poses.

A similar inquiry was conducted in France, and last year, a French court allowed affected families to join a class action against manufacturer Sanofi.

A non-statutory inquiry is now expected to be established into the historical licensing and use of the drug in Ireland.

It is the intention of the Minister and the Government that an inquiry will give a voice to patients and their families while looking at the use of sodium valproate in Ireland since it was first licensed.

In March, two medical negligence solicitors called called for a redress scheme to be established for children who were born with birth defects as a result of their mothers being prescribed an anti-epilepsy drug while pregnant.

Separately today, the health minister will also taken the next step in building a new National Maternity Hospital on the St Vincent’s Hospital site.

Donnelly is seeking Cabinet approval today to proceed to tender for the hospital at Elm Park.

It’s proposed to co-locate the new hospital with the adult teaching hospital as part of a modern campus approach to healthcare with the range of medical entities located and operating in close proximity to each other.

The proposed new NMH is expected to provide a range of new facilities for new and expanded maternity and gynaecology services, as well as 80 more beds than the current capacity at Holles Street.