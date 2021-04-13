#Open journalism No news is bad news

Government to pay cost of hotel quarantine for Irish students returning from EU states

Around 500 students are set to return home from five countries this summer.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 8:48 AM
The Crowne Plaza Hotel, one of the State's designated quarantine hotels (file photo)
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed to pay the costs of mandatory hotel quarantine for Irish students set to return from EU countries listed as so-called ‘category 2′ states.

Hundreds of students on Erasmus are due to return from countries which would require them to undergo 14-day quarantine in a designated hotel after Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg were added to the list – which already contained Austria – last week.

The cost of quarantining, which is required by law, is almost €2,000 for the two-week stay and concerns had been raised about whether students could afford this.

However, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed last night that the State would cover the cost for returning Erasmus students following a consultation within his department.

A spokesperson for the Minister said further details about how this would happen will be provided in the coming days.

“It is important to note there is an expected staggering return of students with many not due to return until July and August,” a statement said.

Around 1,000 Irish students are currently taking part in the Erasmus in other EU countries. It is estimated that around half of these are in the five countries on the mandatory quarantine list.

The Government already funds the programme for students taking part, including for travel and some additional costs.

- Contains reporting by Christina Finn.

