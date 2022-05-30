ESB to create 1,000 jobs over three years as part of net zero by 2040 pledge

ESB HAS ANNOUNCED a recruitment drive to hire 300 people over the next three years to fill diverse roles from HR to marine biology.

The jobs are part of ESB’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 and will be filled by graduates, apprentices and trainees.

The company said today that the move to make the company carbon neutral requires a range of infrastructural and service changes that will require specialist skills including finance, IT, HR, engineering, customer service and qualified electricians.

The roles will also include marine geologists, cyber specialists, project managers, network planning and commercial analysts,

The majority of the jobs are to be in Ireland and will be advertised on the company’s career portal.

ESB’s chief executive Paddy Hayes said today that the company is looking for “progressive thinkers and innovators” to join their team.

“When you work with ESB, you join a dedicated, inclusive and innovative team focused on powering Ireland’s transition to a net zero carbon future,” he said.

Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve.

Transport and Environment Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed today’s announcement, saying that now was “a critical time for Ireland’s energy landscape”

“Together with the 8,000 people already employed at the organisation, these new recruits will play a key role in creating a clean energy future for us all,” he said.

Fantastic news from @ericsson today. World leading tech company is creating 250 new jobs in Athlone. This is addition to the 1400 already employed here. #FullEmployment — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) May 30, 2022

Separately, Swedish telecommunications multinational Ericsson has confirmed that it is to add 250 jobs over three years at its R&D hub in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

The company already employees 1,200 people in Athlone and a further 200 in Dublin, with these latest jobs set to focus on cloud native software developers, engineers and architects at all career stages.