This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Absolutely devastated': Plans for future of ESB power station in Co Offaly refused

In a statement, the ESB has said it is “disappointed that the application has been rejected”.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 4:58 PM
18 minutes ago 1,599 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4736527
The ESB power station in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
The ESB power station in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly
The ESB power station in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

AN ESB POWER station in Co Offaly has been refused planning permission to redevelop in order to burn biomass. 

The station in Shannonbridge sought permission continue the use of its ash disposal facility beyond the permitted date of 31 December 2020. It also sought permission to transition to being solely fuelled by biomass by the end of 2027. 

The planning permission was refused by An Bord Pleanála today. 

In a statement, the ESB has said it is “disappointed that the application has been rejected”. 

“ESB will now carefully study the details of the decision,” it said. 

Refusal

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála outlined its reasons for refusal: “It is considered that the provision of a regionally significant power generating facility, dependent primarily upon the burning of a fuel imported into the facility, needs to be associated and aligned with strategic energy management, planning and renewable energy policies and plans in order to achieve balanced, orderly and sustainable development.”

It added that it was considered that the “development of such energy infrastructure, pursuing optimal sustainable utilisation of renewable energy emanating from the power production process, is required in order that such development positively contributes to the environment and that the siting of such development is appropriately located, with accessibility to the supply network of the intended fuel sources”. 

Finally, it is considered that the cessation of the use of peat as a fuel is a key component within national climate and energy policy in helping to reduce the generation of excessive greenhouse emissions from the established facility to assist in meeting the State’s domestic, EU and international climate change obligations in the energy sector.

Criticism

Minister Communications, Climate Action and the Environment Richard Bruton has said it is “disappointing” that the plans have not been accepted. 

Bruton said the ESB will now need to evaluate the decision. 

“The ESB will have to look at that and see what are the implications for the future,” Bruton told RTÉ News at One

“From the government’s point of view, we want to ensure that the strategy that Bord na Móna want to pursue – which is to have an orderly exit from peat and to create alternative employment – that remains the priority for government,” he said.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen has said the decision must be appealed. 

“At the end of the day, the speed at which plants are closing and jobs are being lost is completely disproportionate to any investment in the region and the midlands will be left behind. I am calling on the ESB to immediately appeal the decision,” Cowen said.

Siptu has called on Minister Bruton to take direct responsibility for the continued operation of ESB power stations. 

“The news today, that An Bord Pleanála has refused Shannonbridge Power Station in county Offaly a licence to develop a biomass fuel firing system threatens hundreds of jobs in the midlands region,” ESB group of unions secretary Willie Noone said in a statement. 

Speaking on RTÉ News on One, Noone said that he is “absolutely devastated” about today’s decision. 

“Not surprised, we were expecting bad news, not to this extent of bad news. This actually opened up pandora’s box as regarding Bord na Móna and future work within that company,” Noone said. 

“We’ve called for the Minister to get involved, he has to get involved now and bang heads together,” he said. 

“This is now a serious crisis.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie