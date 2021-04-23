ESB claims strike by Independent Workers Union is unlawful

ESB NETWORKS HAS criticised plans for a 24-hour strike by a group of network technicians at the company who are aligned to the Independent Workers Union.

The industrial action, taken by the group, escalated from a work to rule to a 24-hour strike which will last from Friday at 8am to 8am on Saturday.

It is understood the IWU, which is not recognised by the ESB, has taken the action over a claim that there has been a lack of consultation over work to be outsourced to the private sector.

It has offered to defer the strike if the company agrees to go to the Workplace Relations Commission, which it has so far refused to do.

In a statement the company criticised the action and outlined that it did not recognise the IWU as a representative body for workers.

“This action is unlawful because IWU have balloted their members to progress a claim that has not been made to ESB or the Labour Court. This is a legal matter, and we are dealing with it as such.

“The IWU is not affiliated to either the ESB Group of Unions (GoU) or the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU)

“We continue to deal with our recognised trade unions through the long-established industrial relations framework, which has supported ESB and employees in meeting the challenges of a changing energy industry. We continue to engage with all of our employees through normal work channels.

“The four unions affiliated to the ESB GoU have confirmed that they are not in dispute with ESB and will continue to provide emergency cover,” it said.

The ESB claimed that there “has been limited impact to electricity customers as a result of the industrial action to date” but apologised for any inconvenience to customers.

“ESB Networks continues to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the necessary contingency plans are in place to minimise the effects on its operations and customers as much as possible.

“ESB Networks remains committed to resolving this matter. It is exploring all options, and has notified the IWU that it intends to take legal action in relation to this dispute.

“ESB Networks takes this opportunity to remind the public to stay safe and stay clear of electricity lines and poles,” it said.

A statement has been requested from the IWU.