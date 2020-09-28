#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 September 2020
Gardaí not looking for any other person or vehicle in relation to death of e-scooter user in Meath

The man, who was in his 20s, was found on the road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Sep 2020, 10:06 AM
N51, Co Meath
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID a post-mortem on the body of a man who died in Meath on Saturday has been completed and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 2.50am on Saturday following reports of an unconscious man lying on the road. 

The man, who was in his late 20s, had been travelling on an electric scooter from the Slane direction.  He was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead. 

Gardaí today said the results of his post-mortem are not being released but they are not looking for any other person or vehicle in relation to the incident.

They are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between approximately 1:30am and 3:00am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

