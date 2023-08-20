Man dead after crash between two e-scooters and a car in Dundalk

A MAN HAS died following a crash involving two electric scooters and a car in Co Louth.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision on the Armagh Road, Dundalk late last night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

Another male was treated for injuries by ambulance personnel at the scene and a third male was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Both men are aged in their 20s.

The road is currently closed for an examination to be carried out by specialist Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Enquiries are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

A garda spokesman asked for any road users who “may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling on the Armagh Road and its environs yesterday evening between 11:00pm and 11:45pm,” is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station