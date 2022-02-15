#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 15 February 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí recover 80 stolen e-scooters and bicycles in south Dublin investigation

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite the owners with their items.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 15 Feb 2022, 11:46 AM
25 minutes ago 2,180 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5683482
One of the bicycles recently recovered by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office
One of the bicycles recently recovered by gardaí.
One of the bicycles recently recovered by gardaí.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED over 80 stolen e-scooters and bicycles in recent searches in the south Dublin area as part of an ongoing investigation.

Over 30 of the suspected stolen scooters and bicycles have been identified and returned to their owners. Gardaí at Kevin Street garda station are now seeking the public’s assistance in returning the remaining vehicles to their lawful owners.

Images of the remaining items are available here.

Gardaí also issued advice to members of the public to always take a photograph of their scooters or bicycles upon purchase and, where possible, to have their property marked to assist with identification should they be they be stolen.

If any member of the public believes they may be the lawful owner of any of these scooters or bicycles, they can contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie