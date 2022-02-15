Gardaí recover 80 stolen e-scooters and bicycles in south Dublin investigation

One of the bicycles recently recovered by gardaí.

One of the bicycles recently recovered by gardaí.

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED over 80 stolen e-scooters and bicycles in recent searches in the south Dublin area as part of an ongoing investigation.

Over 30 of the suspected stolen scooters and bicycles have been identified and returned to their owners. Gardaí at Kevin Street garda station are now seeking the public’s assistance in returning the remaining vehicles to their lawful owners.

Images of the remaining items are available here.

Gardaí also issued advice to members of the public to always take a photograph of their scooters or bicycles upon purchase and, where possible, to have their property marked to assist with identification should they be they be stolen.

If any member of the public believes they may be the lawful owner of any of these scooters or bicycles, they can contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400.