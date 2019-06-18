Defence Forces planning to spend estimated €700k on new Escort of Honour motorbike fleet

THE DEFENCE FORCES is planning to spend an estimated €700,000 on a new fleet of Escort of Honour motorbikes.

A cavalry motorcycle Escort of Honour is normally provided by the Defence Forces at ceremonial occasions.

The Defence Forces Escort of Honour fleet conducts numerous high-profile ceremonial duties on behalf of the State. These duties include presidential escorts and escorts for visiting dignitaries.

The existing fleet of Honda Deauville 700 motorbikes, which was purchased in 2008, is due for disposal in 2020 in accordance with the Defence Forces vehicle disposal policy.

“Due to the nature of the duties performed, it is essential that the fleet is of sufficient standard to represent the State and Óglaigh na hÉireann,” the Defence Forces said in a statement.

The Defence Forces has now issued a tender for the supply and delivery of a new fleet of an initial 48 motorbikes, with a possibility of additional purchases over the contract period.

The 48 bikes will be used for both an operational and a training fleet.

It is proposed in the tender document that the existing fleet be traded in against the new fleet.

The contract for the new fleet is worth an estimated €700,000. However, the Defence Forces noted that the exact cost of the new fleet will only be known once the tender is complete.

It is hoped that the new motorbikes will be delivered in the last quarter of this year to facilitate training before they are rolled out for ceremonial duties in January 2020.