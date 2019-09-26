This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 26 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No-deal Brexit could push Ireland into recession, ESRI warns

The ESRI has recommended a supplementary Budget in the new year if there’s a hard Brexit.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 7:08 AM
16 minutes ago 1,034 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4825265
File photo. Government Buildings.
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy Dry
File photo. Government Buildings.
File photo. Government Buildings.
Image: Shutterstock/Timothy Dry

THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD consider drawing up a supplementary Budget in the New Year to help cope with the effects if there’s a no-deal Brexit, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has already indicated the Budget will reflect a scenario where there is a hard Brexit. However, this warning from the ESRI indicates that a further revision of this Budget may be needed due to the damaging effects of a no-deal.

In its quarterly economic commentary, the ESRI said that “it is not inconceivable that the Irish economy could contract in 2020″ in the event of a no-deal Brexit next month.

For Ireland to go back into recession, its GDP would have to shrink for at least two quarters in succession. At the present moment, however, the economy is performing strongly.

The ESRI said in its commentary that the headline GDP rate forecast for this year is now 4.9%. In an estimate based on Brexit being kicked down the road again into the coming year, the ESRI said the economy is expected to grow by a further 3.1%. 

It does warn that these figures could be skewed somewhat, with what it calls “certain internal transactions” of a few multi-national firms causing a divergence between the headline growth and the underlying output in the economy over the next year. 

As well as Brexit, another risk that the ESRI highlighted is “growing evidence of a slowdown amongst some of Ireland’s most important trading partners”. 

Coupled with the potential for a no-deal Brexit, it said: “These concerns make the choice of the appropriate policy mix for Budget 2020 particularly complex.

It may be the case that a supplementary Budget is required early in the New Year if external conditions change substantially.

The ESRI also advises against relaxing Central Bank rules when it comes to mortgage lending.

It warns that it could create another “house price-mortgage credit spiral” if lending was made more readily available, driving house prices up and increasing debt. 

The ESRI added that its forecast on housing completions for this year has fallen from 23,500 to 21,000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie