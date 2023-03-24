12,000 international protection applicants have right to work but can't get a suitable job

A NEW STUDY from the Economic and Social Research Institute found the majority of international protection applicants have the right to work but still face challenges that prevent them from getting a suitable job.

Ireland began granting right-to-work applications to international protection applicants during the middle of 2018. Since then, 12,000 applications have been granted as of the end of 2022.

While the total rate of approved applications reached 80%, the ESRI states that international protection applicants cannot meet the eligibility requirements to allow them to receive tailored employment, relevant to their qualifications.

The ESRI highlights that “key barriers” are hindering progress on getting a job, or the individuals end up working in an unsuitable job, as they still face many challenges such as a scarcity of jobs, access to childcare, and discrimination.

The study quotes the Pathways to Work Strategy 2021-2025 in which targeted support measures would include English and integration classes, access to further education and training and access to paid internships, including in the public service.

However, the study found that many asylum seekers may not be eligible for a number of the measures as they target those who have been unemployed on a long-term basis or drawing certain benefits.

These are based on the Habitual Residence Condition (HRC), and international protection applicants do not meet the HRC criteria.

Emily Cunniffe, co-author of the report, said: “The introduction of labour market access was a positive development in the reception of international protection applications in Ireland. Our research shows a sizeable number of applicants have sought to work in Ireland.”

Types of jobs

The ESRI said that most applicants enter “low skilled jobs”, which they characterised as having lower wages and poorer working conditions. The most common reported job titles were general warehouse jobs, healthcare assistant, kitchen porter and cleaner.

The study found the largest sector that asylum seekers are employed in is the Business, sales and tourism sector with 2,186 people employed in the industry. Agriculture, animals and food was the second most common sector, with 1,321 people employed.

According to the ESRI the sector categories do not reflect typical sectoral categorisations used elsewhere, such as the European Classification of Economic Activities. But they give an indication as to the general areas in which people work.

Integration measures

The Institute found that employment is a key indicator of migrant integration and those who took part in the study had a positive outlook on being able to work in the labour market.

The study also found that applicants are included within mainstream labour market integration policies and can access employment services, such as those provided by Intreo.

However, applicants cannot access some employment support due to not meeting eligibility requirements and cannot access a tailored labour market which would be relevant to their qualifications.

The ESRI said no specific nationwide governance measures to support the labour market integration in Ireland were identified in the ESRI’s research and Ireland has no specific strategy or policy to support the labour market integration of third-country nationals.