Essex container tragedy: Irish authorities 'working under assumption' that lorry came through Ireland

The lorry behind a police cordon at the Waterglade Industrial Park.

IRISH AUTHORITIES ARE said to be working under the assumption that the lorry container carrying 39 people who died in the UK arrived into Holyhead from Dublin.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery, which was made last night in an industrial estate in Essex.

The discovery was made in Waterglade Industrial Park with Essex Police saying that the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the UK at Holyhead on Saturday 19 September.

The two locations are on opposites sides of the UK and are approximately 5-6 hours driving time apart.

Gardaí are assisting UK police with their inquiries with experts saying that if the lorry’s entry point was Holyhead it almost certainly made its way through Ireland.

“If it arrived into Holyhead then there’s no other way that it could come in other than through Dublin. That’s just a fact,” Seamus Leheny, Northern Ireland policy manager for the Freight Transport Association told TheJournal.ie.

Now, the route it took is important. It could be a case that it came through Antwerp or Santander and then into Rosslare and up to Dublin.

UK police have said that tracking the route of the lorry “will be a key line of inquiry” amid concerns it may have made its way to Britain by avoiding stringent monitoring of people smuggling in Calais and Dover.

Richard Burnett, chief executive of the UK’s Road Haulage Association, said the tragedy “highlights the danger of migrant gangs people-smuggling on lorries”.

“It’s highly unlikely that if this vehicle has come from Europe that it’s been physically checked,” he said.

“Because of the migrant issue at Dover and Calais, you’ve got far more checks.”

Gardaí

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has confirmed that gardaí are assisting with the investigation and gardaí have said they will “provide every assistance possible”.

TheJournal.ie understands that gardaí, Dublin Port and Revenue are working on the assumption that the vessel involved travelled to Holyhead from Dublin.

The registration of the lorry is currently being investigated. It is believed that the lorry travelled frequently between Dublin and Holyhead.

“Dublin Port will have all the details about this lorry and its crossings. But it’s an absolute tragedy what has happened here,” Leheny said.

There’s not much more you can say. At the port in Dublin, they’ll take your reg, your booking confirmation, the weight and then a brief description of the cargo.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Port Company said that it has not been contacted by gardaí or any other police force about the incident. The spokesperson also said that the monitoring of vehicular movements at the port is the responsibility of state agencies.

Both Irish Ferries and Stena Line operate four roll-on/roll-off ferry crossings each day between the Irish and Welsh ports.

At a news briefing this morning, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills of Essex Police was asked if police knew of the lorry’s route and whether it came through Ireland.

“Obviously that will be a key line of inquiry and if anyone has got any information relating to that lorry since entering the country on 19 October then please do contact us,” she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Dáil this morning. Source: Oireachtas.ie

The case was raised in the Dáil this afternoon with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar describing it as “a real terrible human tragedy”.

Fianna Fáil’s Dara Calleary TD called it “an unspeakable tragedy” and added that TDs may have to speak about it again if an Irish link is established.

“I do think that’s something we may have to come back to if there is any involvement of an Irish port in the travel of that container,” Calleary said.

Varadkar responded that the information is “sketchy” at present but that an Irish link may be examined.

“The information that we have this morning is very sketchy but there are some reports that the truck may have passed through Ireland at some point. So obviously we’re going to have to get more information and carry out any investigations that may be required,” Varadkar said.

“It is a real terrible human tragedy and we will carry out any investigation if it is established that the truck did pass through Ireland.”

- With reporting by Garreth MacNamee and Press Association