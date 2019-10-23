Murder investigation in UK after 39 people found dead in lorry container

A LORRY CONTAINER carrying 39 dead bodies has been discovered in Essex in the United Kingdom.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery.

Essex Police say they were called to the scene at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays by the ambulance service at 1.40 am this morning.

Emergency services were also present but the 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say early indications suggest that 38 of the dead are adults and one is aged in their teens.

“This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened,” Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said this morning.

We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process. We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria and entered the country at Holyhead on Saturday 19 October and we are working closely with our partners to investigate.

“We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue,” Mariner added.

A cordon remains closed in the area and the business park remains closed.

Essex Police are due to provide a further update on the investigation later this morning.