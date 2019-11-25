This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 25 November, 2019
Lorry driver accused over 39 deaths in Essex to enter pleas in court today

Maurice Robinson faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 7:13 AM
Court sketch of Maurice Robinson.
Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Images
Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Images

A LORRY DRIVER accused over the deaths of 39 migrants will appear in court today to enter pleas.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring, is charged with the manslaughter of a group of men, women and children found dead in a refrigerated trailer.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex early on 23 October.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Robinson, who is known as Mo, faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between 1 December 2018 and 24 October 2019.

He is also charged with acquiring criminal property and one count of concealing criminal property.

The defendant, of Laurel Drive in Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is due to appear to appear via video link from custody before Mr Justice Edis at the Old Bailey.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of human trafficking offences.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40.

Kennedy, from Darkley, Co Armagh, is charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Press Association

