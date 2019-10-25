Two more people arrested over Essex lorry deaths

The Port of Tilbury, where the bodies of the 39 people were found.

The Port of Tilbury, where the bodies of the 39 people were found.

TWO MORE PEOPLE have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people who were found in a lorry container in Essex, police have said.

A 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Warrington have been arrested on suspicion to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter.

Truck driver Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remains in police custody after detectives were granted more time to question him.

Police have begun the task of moving the 39 bodies, 31 men and eight women, who were found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in Essex on Wednesday.

It is understood that all victims are Chinese nationals.

Yesterday evening, the first 11 victims were moved by a private ambulance with a police escort from the Port of Tilbury to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

Related Read Post-mortem to be carried out on 39 bodies in Essex trailer tragedy

The remaining bodies will be transported in stages, with police expecting all the victims to be moved to hospital by the end of the week.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out, but police warned the investigation will take “some considerable time”.

Contains reporting from PA