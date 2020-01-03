This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
UK employment tribunal rules that ethical veganism is a belief protected by law

Jordi Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

By Press Association Friday 3 Jan 2020, 11:46 AM
1 hour ago 3,912 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952718
File photo of what looks to be a fairly tasty vegan meal.
Image: Shutterstock/Magdanatka
File photo of what looks to be a fairly tasty vegan meal.
File photo of what looks to be a fairly tasty vegan meal.
Image: Shutterstock/Magdanatka

AN EMPLOYMENT TRIBUNAL in the United Kingdom has ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief and is therefore protected by law.

Jordi Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

He claims he was unfairly disciplined for making this disclosure and that the decision to dismiss him was because of his philosophical belief in ethical veganism.

At the tribunal in Norwich held today, judge Robin Postle gave a short summary judgment, ruling that ethical veganism satisfies the tests required for it to be a philosophical belief and is therefore protected under the Equality Act 2010.

He also ruled that Mr Casamitjana (55), who lives in London, adheres to the belief of ethical veganism.

featureimage Jordi Casamitjana

For a belief to be protected under the Act, it must meet a series of tests including being worthy of respect in a democratic society, not being incompatible with human dignity and not conflicting with fundamental rights of others.

The ruling means that ethical vegans are entitled to protection from discrimination.

Dietary vegans and ethical vegans both eat a plant-based diet, but ethical vegans also try to exclude all forms of animal exploitation including not wearing clothing made of wool or leather and not using products tested on animals.

