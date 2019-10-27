This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 27 October, 2019
Remains of Irishman killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be returned home

Mick Ryan was one of 157 passengers on board the flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 6:40 PM
14 minutes ago 892 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4869524

THE REMAINS OF Irishman Mick Ryan, who died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this year have been identified and will be returned to Ireland next week for burial.

The 39-year-old Co Clare engineer was one of 157 passengers on board the flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya on 10 March.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and aviation regulators and airlines grounded all aircraft after the crash which was the second Boeing 737 Max aircraft to crash in the space of four months.

Ryan, who was the father of two young children, worked with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Ennistymon Parish has said DNA testing confirmed the identity of the man’s remains, which will arrive in Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

The burial will be private and he will be laid to rest with his father Jack at the new cemetery in Ennistymon. 

