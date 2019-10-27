Remains of Irishman killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be returned home

THE REMAINS OF Irishman Mick Ryan, who died in an Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this year have been identified and will be returned to Ireland next week for burial.

The 39-year-old Co Clare engineer was one of 157 passengers on board the flight from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to Nairobi, Kenya on 10 March.

The aircraft was a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and aviation regulators and airlines grounded all aircraft after the crash which was the second Boeing 737 Max aircraft to crash in the space of four months.

Ryan, who was the father of two young children, worked with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Ennistymon Parish has said DNA testing confirmed the identity of the man’s remains, which will arrive in Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

The burial will be private and he will be laid to rest with his father Jack at the new cemetery in Ennistymon.