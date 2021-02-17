#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

EU buys up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from Moderna

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the purchase this afternoon.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 4:32 PM
52 minutes ago 4,344 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357430
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN UNION has bought up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from US firm Moderna, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The new deal, which she hailed as “good news”, adds to the EU’s vaccine stock as it strives to meet a target of fully vaccinating 70% of adults by mid-September.

The commission now has access to a “portfolio” of 2.6 billion doses of three EU-authorised vaccines and three more prospective ones, to be provided this year and next, von der Leyen told a media conference.

Numerically, that is more than enough for the EU’s 450 million inhabitants, with the excess going to neighbouring countries, she said.

But another reason for such a big stock was to hedge against “the possibility for the virus to mutate”, as is already being seen with variants, some of which appear to be at least partially resistant to some of the current vaccines.

“We will always have to be vigilant to be able, if there are escaped mutations, to fight them with improved vaccines,” she said.

Stuttering rollout

The terms of the new deal with Moderna, covering a firm order for 150 million doses late this year and an option for 150 million more next year, were kept secret under confidentiality clauses the commission has agreed with vaccine makers. 

The bloc’s 27 members face a vaccine supply crunch in the near term because of a drastic shortfall in doses from AstraZeneca. 

The Anglo-Swedish company is providing only 25 to 40% of the more than 100 million doses it had originally promised for the first quarter of this year, which were meant to jumpstart the EU’s vaccination programmes.

Related Reads

17.02.21 Numbers in hospital lower than first wave peak as Ireland 'on track' for 200-400 cases a day by March
15.02.21 Concern over workplace outbreaks and student clusters: The key points you need to know from tonight's NPHET briefing
15.02.21 GAA clubs, hotels and stadiums: Here's where Ireland's 37 vaccination centres are going to be

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton, who is heading a commission task force to overcome supply bottlenecks, said of AstraZeneca: “I am confident they will be able to catch up.”

He said the production yield in a Belgian factory used by AstraZeneca was “drastically increasing” with a 50% rise, and output in an Italian factory was also improving.

Von der Leyen has staked her reputation on the vaccine rollout across the European Union, after having her commission take over advance purchase agreements on behalf of the member states.

She has run into fierce criticism from some capitals over the stuttering start, largely due to the AstraZeneca supply problem, and has turned her attention to ensuring a stronger follow-up.

“We’re still struggling to get started,” she admitted, adding that a mechanism had been launched to allow member states to share doses between them once supplies permitted.

She also said a new commission project, called the HERA Incubator, has been created to boost research and detect virus variants.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

So far, the European Union has authorised the AstraZeneca, BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for use, and is considering ones from Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and Novavax.

Its vaccination programme has lagged behind those of the US, Israel and Britain, but the bloc is looking to quickly scale up.

Von der Leyen said 33 million doses of the three authorised vaccines have so far been delivered to EU countries and 22 million people have received at least one dose, with seven million having received the two doses for full vaccination.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie