#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

EU ‘would consider bold steps’ to reduce Irish Sea border checks to minimum

Maros Sefcovic said the EU is willing to accommodate permanent flexibilities to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

By Press Association Monday 28 Jun 2021, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,009 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479645
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator and Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA

THE EU IS prepared to consider “bold steps” to reduce checks required under Brexit’s Irish Sea border to an “absolute minimum”, the European Commission vice president has said.

Giving evidence to a special sitting of a Northern Ireland Assembly committee, Maros Sefcovic said the EU was willing to accommodate permanent flexibilities to the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, but he said the UK had to reciprocate by demonstrating a commitment to the “full and faithful” implementation of the arrangements.

The appearance of the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit before MLAs comes amid continuing dispute over the Protocol, which has created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The arrangements, which were agreed by the EU and UK as a way to keep the land border on the island of Ireland free-flowing, have introduced a series of new checks and restrictions on goods moving from Britain into Northern Ireland.

Technical talks are ongoing between London and Brussels to try to hammer out ways to reduce the burden of red tape.

Sefcovic said there was a need to “de-dramatise” the rhetoric around the Protocol.

“We are willing to consider taking bold steps if the UK Government demonstrates a clear and concrete commitment to implementing the protocol in full,” he said.

A prohibition on British chilled meats entering Northern Ireland is due to come into force later this week, though the EU has indicated a willingness to grant a UK request to extend a temporary exemption period for a further three months to provide space to find an alternative solution.

During his virtual appearance, Sefcovic told MLAs he was not in a position to formally confirm the granting of the extension, but said he was “confident” a solution would be found in the next 48 hours.

He said the Protocol emerged from the long Brexit withdrawal negotiations as the “only possible solution” to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.

The senior European official said since then there had been no viable alternative put forward.

“Nobody has yet suggested a better workable alternative,” he said.

The Protocol needs to be fully and correctly implemented, and at the same time our approach has been, and still is, solution-oriented, constructive and flexible.

“The Protocol is a unique solution that the EU has never offered before. We are outsourcing the control of part of our border to a third country.

“The EU has demonstrated the pragmatism we are occasionally and wrongly accused of lacking. We have spared no efforts in trying to mitigate problems that have arisen in the implementation of the Protocol and have explored and put on the table practical and permanent solutions.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sefcovic said a Swiss-style deal on agri-food shipments from Great Britain to Northern Ireland would do away with the “vast majority” of new checks.

The agreement the EU has with Switzerland avoids animal and plant health checks because the Swiss align their own regulations with the bloc’s.

When the EU changes its rules, the Swiss change theirs to ensure continued alignment.

“I want to see necessary checks reduced to absolute minimum possible,” said Sefcovic.

“To mention one measure that would address some concerns and could be negotiated very quickly – a so-called Swiss-style veterinarian agreement with the UK continuing to apply EU SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) rules will do away with the vast majority of the checks in the Irish Sea and would not require checks elsewhere, say in Northern Ireland, including for travels with pets, for example.”

Sefcovic said a New Zealand-style deal would not do away with as many checks.

The EU and New Zealand agreement involves both parties mutually recognising that the other has high food safety standards. This reduces the proportion of checks required but allows New Zealand to continue to set its own SPS regulations.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie