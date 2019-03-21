Leaders of 27 EU nations agree to delay Brexit until 22 May

THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL has agreed to delay the date by which the UK leaves the European Union by almost two months if the Withdrawal Agreement is passed by the UK parliament next week.

Following lengthy discussions in Brussels the 22 May deadline was unanimously agreed upon by the 27 leaders of the European Union’s member states as a number of possible rumoured deadlines circulated ahead of, and during, the meeting today.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May had sought an extension until the end of June.

Tusk and Juncker are here now. He's confirming the extensions in those two scenarios - whether Theresa May's deal is approved or not. pic.twitter.com/PzFwbzAJzY — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) March 21, 2019 Source: TheJournal.ie /Twitter

If the agreement is not passed by the House of Commons the new deadline will be 12 April and Britain will be expected to indicate a way forward to the European Council before this date.

At that point the UK will face the choice of participating in the elections or else exiting the EU without a deal.

The UK had been legally obliged to leave the European Union on 29 March (next Friday), two years to the day after Article 50 was triggered by Theresa May, which sets the Brexit process in motion.

It had been argued that there would be legal implications of granting an extension to Article 50 beyond the European elections.

European Parliament Vice President Mairéad McGuinness had said that people in Northern Ireland could take a legal challenge if they weren’t permitted to take part in the elections and while the UK remained in the European Union.

Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan had said previously that the EU’s legal advice is “there would be European elections in the UK if an extension was granted beyond 23 May”.

The 27 European leaders agreed that the extension should be granted to the UK on condition that the House of Commons votes to approve the draft Withdrawal Agreement next week. The deal has already been rejected twice before – first by an historic majority of 230 votes, and then by a majority of 149 votes.

It’s expected that a third ‘meaningful vote’ will be held next Monday or Tuesday. If the deal is rejected for a third time, it’s not clear what would happen next.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those who said that a vote against Theresa May’s deal would lead to a no-deal Brexit.

With reporting by Céimin Burke