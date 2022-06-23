Taoiseach says EU acceptance of western Balkans taking 'too long' as leaders consider enlargement

Lauren Boland reports from the European Parliament in Brussels

THE TAOISEACH HAS said it is taking “too long” for western Balkan countries to be admitted into the European Union.

Ahead of a meeting between the European Council and western Balkan leaders – which comes before an important Council meeting on Ukraine’s application to the EU – Micheál Martin said including those countries would be an effective counter to “manipulation” in the region.

The Taoiseach and the heads of other member states met the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo and Serbia this morning to discuss their efforts to join the EU and the impacts of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Later this afternoon, the Council will consider applications for EU candidacy from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Speaking to reporters, the Taoiseach described the Council meeting as “significant” and “historic”.

“We in Ireland know what the European Union means, being a member of the European Union. It’s the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s decision to join the European Union, probably the single most transformative decision and event that happened in modern Irish history,” Martin said.

“I always cannot comprehend how we could ever refuse accession to other member states, because we know that membership itself can be transformative and can spur on reforms, can spur on economic development,” he said.

Ukraine is going through a terrible, terrible, inhumane war. Their cities and towns have been leveled, the people have been terrorised, it’s the greatest humanitarian crisis since World War Two.

“I think today the European Union is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that you belong to the European family, you belong to the European Union, and the decision will be taken today to facilitate your application and you will have candidate status to join the European Union.”

The Taoiseach on his way to the Council's meeting with western Balkan leaders says the EU today is "sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine"

The Taoiseach said he hoped that “progress” can be made for Western Balkan countries keen to join the EU, particularly North Macedonia and Albania.

“There are issues and our challenges there. My own view is to facilitate a more rapid and accelerated enlargement process in terms of the neighborhood,” Martin said.

“It’s better for the European Union, it’s better for political stability, but above all, it gives those countries in the neighborhood a much better opportunity to develop economically and socially.

“The delays are too long. It’s taking too long for countries like North Macedonia and Albania,” he said.

“Very often Europe complains about manipulation in the neighborhood. The most effective geopolitical counterpoint to that manipulation is to embrace and bring people in.

“As we know ourselves, membership brings its own momentum in terms of economic development and reforms.”

On the western Balkans, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that “the most important question is that we all work together and that the states of the western Balkans will have the opportunity to become members of the EU”.

“They’ve worked so hard and it is our common task to make this something that will happen.”

The Council’s meeting this afternoon will consider whether to name Ukraine as an official candidate for EU membership.

It will also make a decision on applications from Georgia and Moldova.

Near the Council building, Ukraine supporters gathered to call for the EU’s backing, raising chants of “Ukraine is European”.

Meanwhile, at the European Parliament, MEPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of a resolution calling on the Council to give candidate status to Ukraine “without delay”.

The resolution passed by 529 votes to 45 with 14 abstentions. Most Irish MEPs voted in favour, though Independents Clare Daly and Mick Wallace abstained.

It also calls for the Council to give candidate status to Moldova “without delay” and to Georgia “once its government has delivered” on priorities outlined by the European Commission.

Speaking to The Journal in the Parliament, Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said that “the important message I want to hear from today’s Council meeting is that Europe is going to grant Ukraine candidate status”.

MEPs are also voting today on their position on candidacy for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia



MEPs are also voting today on their position on candidacy for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune says candidacy matters as a way to show Russia the EU is "standing up"for Ukraine

“I think it’s a really important message to send to Ukraine that we want Ukraine to be members of the European Union for all of the values that we stand for – democracy, freedom, human rights and many more,” Clune said.

“It’s also an important message to Russia to say that this is what Ukraine wants, the members of the European Union are standing up to you in this way.

“If this message is delivered today, I think it would be really important and significant for ourselves, for Ukraine, and to Russia.”