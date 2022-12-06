Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 December 2022
Advertisement

EU to ban products which contribute to deforestation

Importing companies will have to show that their products are deforestation-free.

1 hour ago 3,987 Views 13 Comments
Image: Emy/ABACA

THE EU HAS an agreement to ban the import of several products considered the “main drivers of deforestation,” including coffee, cocoa and soy, the European Commission said.

“The new law will ensure that a set of key goods placed on the [European Union] market will no longer contribute to deforestation and forest degradation in the EU and elsewhere in the world,” said the commission, praising the decision that the bloc’s member states and the EU Parliament reached overnight.

“When the new rules enter into force, all relevant companies will have to conduct strict due diligence if they place on the EU market.”

The list of products banned – which includes palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber – have been identified as a “driver of deforestation” if they came from deforested land after December 2020.

Importing companies will have to show that their products are deforestation-free, and subject to proving “precise geographical information on farmland” where the commodities were sourced.

“This is a first in the world,” said Pascal Canfin, the chairman of the European Parliament’s environment committee, in a press release.

“It’s the coffee we have for breakfast, the chocolate we eat, the coal in our barbecues, the paper in our books. This is radical,” he said.

The text had been proposed in November 2021 by the European Commission. The EU will now have to formally adopt the regulation before it can enter into force, and traders will have 18 months to implement the rules.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie