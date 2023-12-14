The EU has lost credibility because of Gaza, Taoiseach says

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will tell European Union leaders today that it is his view that the EU has “lost credibility” because of its “inability to take a stronger and more united position on Israel and Palestine”.

Speaking ahead of the summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said he thinks the position of EU countries has been evolving, but said it needs to go further.

“The center of gravity within the European Union is moving closer to the position that Ireland has just taken for some time, but still needs to move further in my view,” he told reporters.

He said he will be telling leaders today that his view is that the EU has lost credibility because of its position to date.

“We’ve lost credibility with the Global South, which actually is most of the world, because of what is perceived to be double standards. And there’s some truth in that, quite frankly,” he said.

The Taoiseach added that the EU also has a credibility issue amoung younger voters.

“We know how strong young people feel about climate. They also feel really strongly about the issue of Israel and Palestine,” he said.

He said the majority of voters under 40 in the US and the EU now have “more sympathy with Palestinians than with Israelis”.

“That’s a significant change, and European leaders need to be wise to that,” he said.

“That’s why I think we need to have strong wording that condemns terrorism perpetrated by Hamas, but also calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, and calls for justice for Palestinian people – which is a two-state solution.”

Earlier this week, Ireland jointly signed a letter alongside Spain, Belgium and Malta urging EU leaders to call for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.