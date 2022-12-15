Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 1°C Thursday 15 December 2022
EU grants Bosnia 'candidate status' for membership

Ukraine and Moldova have also been granted candidate status in the past six months.

10 minutes ago 349 Views 0 Comments
Aerial view of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EUROPEAN UNION LEADERS today granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has breathed fresh life into the EU’s willingness to consider letting in more of its eastern neighbours after years of stasis.

Bosnia now becomes the third country after conflict-ravaged Ukraine and Moldova to be granted candidate status in the past six months.

The EU is concerned that powers such as Russia or China might spread their influence into the Balkans if countries hopeful of joining the bloc are thwarted.

EU leaders gave their approval for Bosnia to become a membership candidate at a summit in Brussels.

The move comes despite long-standing concerns over the political situation in Bosnia, a country of three million people burdened with ethnic divisions since its devastating war three decades ago.

It remains partitioned between a Serb entity and a Muslim-Croat federation connected by a weak central government.

It has a dysfunctional administrative system created by the 1995 Dayton Agreement that succeeded in ending the conflict in the 1990s but largely failed in providing a framework for the country’s political development.

The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, has laid out 14 priorities for reform that it insists Bosnia must make good on before it can move on to the next stage of opening formal accession negotiations.

Bosnian politicians have insisted it is high time the country be granted candidate status.

But a stand-off has seen Bosnia’s Serb entity, the Republika Srpska, block state institutions and cause “virtual paralysis” in the reform process in recent times, the EU has said.

There are also concerns over calls by Serb leaders for closer ties with Russia, and the entity’s nationalist president Milorad Dodik has vowed to stall the push towards the EU if it means more centralisation of power in Bosnia.

Bosnia will join seven other nations with candidate status: Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Moldova and Ukraine.

The process to join the European Union can take many years as candidates implement reforms that have to be rigorously evaluated by Brussels.

It can also grind to a halt, which is the case with Turkey’s bid.

Bosnia’s candidacy was accepted as Kosovo today became the latest country to apply for membership in the bloc when it formally lodged an application to join.

Kosovo – which has fractious ties to Serbia – faces a particularly hard path on its quest to get in the EU.

Pristina declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade, along with its key allies Russia and China, still considers it a part of Serbia.

Five members of the EU – Greece, Spain, Romania, Slovakia and Cyprus – do not recognise Kosovo as an independent country.

– © AFP 2022

