FIANNA FÁIL MEP Barry Andrews has matched calls by finance minister Michael McGrath that Ireland should not support so-called defence bonds at EU level – but said he is in favour of joint borrowing initiatives for other projects.

Defence bonds are a French-led idea and were pitched to European leaders last month. Member states would buy-in to financing EU defensive infrastructure and later share a mutual debt.

Sources in Brussels have expressed concern over how vulnerable the EU is in terms of defending itself, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the heightening tensions globally.

Joint-debt schemes were introduced to the EU as a way to avoid financial crises during and in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic. Defence bonds have yet to be formally proposed to European leaders.

Speaking at a live event by The Journal, the Irish European Parliament Liaison Office and DCU’s Brexit Institute in Dublin this afternoon, Andrews said he was in favour of the schemes – but said the initiatives should not be used to finance defence spending.

“To have joint borrowing and mutual debt for the first time after the covid pandemic was transformative to be honest. It broke new ground that was never anticipated and now, the question is, ‘Can we do this again?’

“And I really hope that we do do it again. But I’m very reluctant to do it on defense,” Andrews said.

Last week, finance minister Michael McGrath told the Business Post that he is not in ‘financial stability in the EU and Ireland should focus on using existing European money.

Andrews today agreed that the existing funds should be used before Government move to jump on board with mutual debt schemes.

However, he said that the bonds could instead be used to strengthen the EU single market and allow member states to invest in the green and digital transitions (plans to strengthen the single market as ‘future-proofing’ legislation such as the Green Deal and digitisation take effect).

In Brussels yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris made similar calls: “I think we need to be very careful in terms of how we leverage the European Union.

“There’s already very significant [financial] requirements, particularly around the green transition and the digital transition, and I think we need to be cognisant of that,” he added.

‘I don’t think we can be called out on our support for Ukraine’

The bonds have also been framed as a method for States to increase their support for Ukraine, however Irish representatives believe more can be done through diplomacy to avoid a large investment of arms by the bloc.

Andrews said today that Ireland has already supported Ukraine financially, through various rounds of macro financial assistance, as well as introducing and applying temporary protection measures.

He added that Ireland has “expertise and credibility in certain areas” and highlighted that the Defence Forces were also involved in a EU military mission to demine Ukraine and teach Ukrainian soldiers how to defuse mines themselves.

Harris last night also defended Ireland’s record on the invasion Ukraine and claimed that the State and the EU are steadfast in their support for the war-torn country.

Harris speaking to reporters in Brussels earlier today. Alamy Alamy

He added that there is an important conversation to have among EU leaders around the repairing immobilised Russian assets for Ukrainian fighters, as well as strengthening the “leadership role Europe needs to play”.

Support to invest internally in EU market

There was some shared hesitancy to jump into defence bonds from fellow-neutral states Malta and Austria. But a report into how the EU single market can improve, written by former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and published yesterday, has supported the idea of investing in defence.

“The Single Market should bolster European defence capabilities, envisioned as a common market guaranteeing all members access to the military capacity needed for the defence of their citizens and the promotion of global peace,” Letta wrote in his report.

Former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta speaking to the European Council summit in Brussels today after his single market report. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Letta’s report also said significant internal investment needed to be carried about by the EU so that its Single Market can keep up with the United States and China. Andrews suggested that the eurobonds scheme could later and also be used to deepen the market.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Harris reiterated his calls for Government to “appropriately leverage” before choosing to opt-in to the bonds idea.

He added: “I understand there’s a number of member states including some larger member states that may have concerned because it’s not just an issue around defense or defense policy.”

