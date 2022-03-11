'It's not going to be easy': EU leaders agree to phase out Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027

EU LEADERS have agreed to phase out the bloc’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027.

The announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a two-day summit of the EU member states’ 27 leaders, as well as the three leaders of the EU institutions.

The summit is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in attendance.

Leaders are focused on the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as longer term options to distance the EU from Russian fossil fuels.

In an announcement this afternoon, von der Leyen said that”this crisis has made us face up to our responsibilities”.

“First, our duty is to continue ensuring reliable, secure and affordable supply of energy to European consumers. In the mid-term this means getting rid of our dependency on Russian fossil fuels,” she said.

By the end of May we will propose to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027. It will be backed by the necessary national and European resources. And we’ll present options to optimise the electricity market design, so it better supports the green transition.

EU leaders are meeting in an informal summit, meaning that a full summitt is required to sign off on what is agreed.

The timeline for phasing out of Russian resources is significant because it represents the first time dates have been laid down.

Von Der Leyen said reducing the EU’s use of Russian oil and gas by two-thirds within one year was “doable”.

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be hard. As I’ve already said, it needs the support of everybody. Everyone can do something, for example, by reducing the energy consumption we have overall, the individual contribution by 450 million Europeans makes a big chunk,” she said.

President Macron warned Russia that it faces further major economic punishment if the Kremlin presses on with its war on Ukraine.

“If things continue in the military way… we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions,” Macron said after the summit.

Von der Leyen also that Russian attacks, including on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, should be investigated for potential war crimes.

She added that sanctions against Russia has plunged its currency into “freefall”.

“As the President said, we have to answer the atrocious aggression that Putin is showing, and we will be determined and forceful in the answer,” she said.

Application to join

When I asked about perceived-to-be weak sanctions against Russia in 2014 over the annexation of Crimea, Paschal Donohoe said a look back at EU engagement with Russia and Central/Eastern Europe will be done in the future, "undoubtedly".@thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/ljxxLGet06 — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GNiAodha) March 11, 2022

Discussions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the informal European Council summit finished just before 3am last night, where leaders spent over three hours discussing Ukraine’s application to join the EU.

It’s understood that Ireland and eastern countries expressed support for the process to be expedited, while other more established countries based on the west of Europe said the usual processes for accession should be kept, as there are other countries that have applied to join the EU.

Earlier today, the Council of the European Union released a statement saying it had acted “swiftly” and invited the European Commission to submit its opinion on Ukraine’s application.

The Council said it had also invited the Commission to submit its opinions on the applications of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, both of which applied to join in the days after the invasion of Ukraine.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy