#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

'It's not going to be easy': EU leaders agree to phase out Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027

The leaders of the EU member states and the EU institutions are in Versaillles for a two-day informal summit.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Mar 2022, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,670 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5707923
Image: JUDITH LITVINE
Image: JUDITH LITVINE

EU LEADERS have agreed to phase out the bloc’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027. 

The announcement was made by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a two-day summit of the EU member states’ 27 leaders, as well as the three leaders of the EU institutions.

The summit is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe in attendance.  

Leaders are focused on the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as well as longer term options to distance the EU from Russian fossil fuels. 

In an announcement this afternoon, von der Leyen said that”this crisis has made us face up to our responsibilities”. 

“First, our duty is to continue ensuring reliable, secure and affordable supply of energy to European consumers. In the mid-term this means getting rid of our dependency on Russian fossil fuels,” she said. 

By the end of May we will propose to phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027. It will be backed by the necessary national and European resources. And we’ll present options to optimise the electricity market design, so it better supports the green transition.

EU leaders are meeting in an informal summit, meaning that a full summitt is required to sign off on what is agreed. 

The timeline for phasing out of Russian resources is significant because it represents the first time dates have been laid down.  

Von Der Leyen said reducing the EU’s use of Russian oil and gas by two-thirds within one year was “doable”. 

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be hard. As I’ve already said, it needs the support of everybody. Everyone can do something, for example, by reducing the energy consumption we have overall, the individual contribution by 450 million Europeans makes a big chunk,” she said.

President Macron warned Russia that it faces further major economic punishment if the Kremlin presses on with its war on Ukraine.

“If things continue in the military way… we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions,” Macron said after the summit.

Related Reads

11.03.22 Zelenskyy rejects chemical weapons claims as UN Security Council meeting takes place
10.03.22 Billionaire Russian owner of Co Limerick aluminium plant named on UK sanctions list

Von der Leyen also that Russian attacks, including on a maternity hospital in Mariupol, should be investigated for potential war crimes.  

She added that sanctions against Russia has plunged its currency into “freefall”. 

“As the President said, we have to answer the atrocious aggression that Putin is showing, and we will be determined and forceful in the answer,” she said. 

Application to join

Discussions on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the informal European Council summit finished just before 3am last night, where leaders spent over three hours discussing Ukraine’s application to join the EU.

It’s understood that Ireland and eastern countries expressed support for the process to be expedited, while other more established countries based on the west of Europe said the usual processes for accession should be kept, as there are other countries that have applied to join the EU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier today, the Council of the European Union released a statement saying it had acted “swiftly” and invited the European Commission to submit its opinion on Ukraine’s application.

The Council said it had also invited the Commission to submit its opinions on the applications of the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, both of which applied to join in the days after the invasion of Ukraine.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie