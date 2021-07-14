#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

EU to launch action against Hungary over law discriminating against LGBTQ citizens

Ursula von der Leyen has warned that the EU would use “all powers available” to force Hungary to repeal or modify the law.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 2:20 PM
1 hour ago 2,780 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5495130
Image: Thierry Monasse/DPA/PA Images
Image: Thierry Monasse/DPA/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION is to launch legal action against EU member Hungary on Thursday in response to a law seen as discriminating against LGBTQ citizens.

A senior EU source has confirmed that Brussels would send Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government a warning letter on Wednesday and begin the “infraction procedure” on Thursday.

Last week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned that the EU would use “all powers available” to force Hungary to repeal or modify the law.

The so-called “anti-paedophilia” law came into force on Thursday last week despite Brussels’ warning.

The legislation was billed as a way to protect children, but opponents argue that it conflates paedophilia with homosexuality and stigmatises the LGBTQ community.

The law bans the sharing of content that “promotes” being gay to children and teenagers, impacting education in schools.

The legal text of the law states that “in order to ensure… the protection of children’s rights, pornography and content that depicts sexuality for its own purposes or that promotes deviation from gender identity, gender reassignment and homosexuality shall not be made available to persons under the age of eighteen”.

Last week, the Hungarian government wrote to Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman after he joined other EU leaders in criticising the law. The Minister described it as “homophobia dressed up as a child protection measure”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the letter, the Hungarian government accused those critical of the law of “grave disrespect” towards the country, claiming that the new laws will ensure “more stringent action against paedophile offenders” and that the law was drafted to “protect children”.

Brussels’ letter is the first step in a procedure that could lead to a case before the European Court of Justice and from there to financial penalties on Hungary.

Separately, the commission has also yet to approve Hungary’s application for €7.2 billion in coronavirus recovery funding, even as other member states expect to receive their first payments.

Additional reporting by Jane Moore

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie