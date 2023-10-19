EU Parliament overwhelmingly approves motion calling for de-escalation of Middle East conflict

THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT has approved a joint motion for a resolution on recent events in Israel and Gaza and called for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict.

The joint motion for a resolution on “the despicable terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, Israel’s right to defend itself in line with humanitarian and international law and the humanitarian situation in Gaza” was voted on and approved today.

The resolution was adopted with 500 votes in favour, 21 against and 24 abstentions.

Clare Daly, Mick Wallace, Luke Ming Flanaghan and Chris MacManus were the only Irish MEPs to vote against the motion.

Irish Green Party MEPs Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe, who both voted in favour of the motion, described it as an “imperfect compromise”.

O’Sullivan said however that as the bombing and bloodshed continues in Gaza, it is “important to send a signal of unity and solidarity to the victims of the violence.”

“EU leaders’ so far have proven one-sided and have not reflected the EU’s values of peacebuilding and justice in their approach to the conflict,” she said.

O’Sullivan noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a humanitarian ceasefire and said the EU should be “calling loudly” for the same.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher who are members of Renew Europe in the European Parliament also voted in favour of the motion but said it “doesn’t fully and accurately reflect the situation on the ground.”

“However, crucially for us, it calls for a humanitarian pause to hostilities, and for this reason, we chose to support the resolution. Ultimately, we would have liked to have seen the Parliament calling for a long-term peaceful resolution to the conflict,” they said in a statement.

A debate was held on the resolution yesterday, but Irish MEPs expressed anger after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen left the chamber without responding to questions.

Andrews, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was “shameful” and “disrespectful”.

He added that his priority for today’s vote on the resolution was to call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

After only 10 mins into this debate, @vonderleyen left the chamber!



This is shameful & disrespectful to the #EPlenary



In misrepresenting the EU position & failing to call out Israel for war crimes, she has done irrevocable damage to EU’s credibility.



I stand with all victims. pic.twitter.com/mjOee7DtTC — Barry Andrews MEP (@BarryAndrewsMEP) October 18, 2023

A number of amendments to the resolution had been submitted by Irish MEPs, including Independents 4 Change MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly.

They called for von der Leyen’s resignation and sought to invite the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate her for potential complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Wallace and Daly also sought to include an amendment which would condemn “the 75-year occupation of Palestine by Israel,” recognise Israel’s “creation of an apartheid regime in Palestine,” and “the decision by Israel to enforce a blockade on the Gaza Strip for 16 years, its deliberate creation of a humanitarian crisis, and its routine engagement in campaigns of indiscriminate military attacks on Gaza, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Amendments to the motion are currently being voted on in the European Parliament.