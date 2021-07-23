#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Friday 23 July 2021
Advertisement

EU regulator approves Moderna vaccine for 12-17 year-olds

It is the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.

By Press Association Friday 23 Jul 2021, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 6,037 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5504024
Image: Frank Hoermann/PA Images
Image: Frank Hoermann/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has recommended authorising Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.

The EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12-17 showed that the Moderna vaccine, which is already approved for adults across Europe, produced a comparable antibody response.

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children as young as 12 in North America and Europe.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to immunise adults.

The World Health Organisation and other agencies have urged wealthy countries to donate their doses to the developing world, where fewer than 2% of people have been vaccinated, rather than moving on to inoculate their less vulnerable populations.

Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses have already been administered to adults, and the company says the two-dose vaccine is just as protective for adolescents.

In a study of more than 3,700 children aged 12-17, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection.

No positive Covid-19 cases arose in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in the young vaccine recipients, the same ones as for adults.

However, US and European regulators have cautioned that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to an extremely rare reaction of chest pain and heart inflamation in teens and young adults.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from 11 down to six months old. These studies are more complex: teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children.

The EU drug regulator said it would continue to monitor the safety and efficacy of the Moderna vaccine in children as it is used in European member countries.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie