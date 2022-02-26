EU proposes freezing assets of Russian central bank and removing 'certain' other banks from SWIFT system

THE EUROPEAN UNION has announced plans to impose a fresh round of financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including the removal of some Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced tonight that the EU also plans to freeze the assets of the Russian central bank, in what is another escalation of sanctions against Moscow.

She issued a statement after attending a video conference with the leaders of the United States, Germany, France, Italy and Canada to co-ordinate the West’s response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT,” she said.

“It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

“Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russia’s central bank. This will freeze its transactions. And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets.”

The move was welcomed by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who described it as a “victory”.

“Our diplomats fought around the clock to inspire all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international inter-banking network. We also have this victory,” he said in a video message.

“This is billions and billions of losses for Russia, a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country. Ukraine won the attention of the entire civilised world. And the practical result? Here it is: SWIFT – disconnecting from global financial civilisation.”

Wealthy Russians connected to Vladimir Putin’s government will also no longer be allowed to use the so-called golden passport system to obtain European citizenship for themselves and their family members.

A working group will also be set up between the United States and the EU “to ensure the swift implementation of sanctions and to freeze the assets of sanctioned individuals, their family members and companies”.

It comes hours after Moscow ordered troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions”, as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew in response to fighting in the city that saw Russian troops pushed back today.

Ukrainian officials said that 198 civilians, including three children, have been killed since Russia invaded the country on Thursday.

They claimed that Russian ‘saboteurs’ were active in Kyiv as explosions rocked the capital tonight, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.

Moscow said it fired cruise missiles at military targets, and would “develop the offensive from all directions” after accusing Ukraine of having “rejected” talks.

Zelensky earlier vowed that his country would never give in to the Kremlin, and urged Russians to pressure President Vladimir Putin into stopping the conflict.

“We will fight until we have liberated our country,” he said in a video message.

He also said he asked UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote at the UN Security Council as punishment for the invasion.

Special session

The Security Council is due to convene on Sunday afternoon to vote on another resolution calling for a special session of the General Assembly over the invasion.

Only nine of the 15 Security Council member states would need to vote in favour of that resolution for it to be adopted at the meeting, which is scheduled for 8pm Irish time.

Under a rarely used procedure, none of the five permanent members – one of which is Russia – would be allowed to veto the convening of the special session Monday.

The goal of the ‘General Assembly special session’ will be to “force the 193 members of the UN to take a position” on the conflict and Russia’s “violation of the UN Charter,” as well as to formally condemn the war, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP.

If the proposed resolution is approved by the Council, rules would require the special General Assembly session to be held within 24 hours.

A resolution written by the United States and Albania condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine failed in the Security Council on Friday, due to Russia applying its permanent member veto power.

The General Assembly is expected to vote on a similar resolution at some point following the special session.

In General Assembly voting, none of the 193 UN members hold a veto, but resolutions are non-binding.

Earlier, Germany announced that it would send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Kyiv, in a major U-turn from its longstanding policy of not exporting weapons to war zones.

France also said it would deliver more arms to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he feared a Russian attack on his country, Finland or the Baltic states and urged Europe to double defence spending after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He started in Georgia, now Ukraine,” he said. “The next target could be the Baltic countries, Poland, Finland or other countries on the eastern flank.”

“The era of peace and international order is coming to an end,” he added.

“It is a test for the West and the way we react to this test will determine our future, not for years but decades.”

