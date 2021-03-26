EU says AstraZeneca must 'catch up' on vaccine deliveries

THE EU HAS warned that it will ban drugs firms from exporting Covid-19 vaccines to the UK and other countries until they make good on their promised deliveries to the bloc.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen’s stark warning – which could hit UK-based AstraZeneca first – came after a video summit of all 27 EU leaders and stoked fears that cross-Channel rivalry could damage global efforts to combat the pandemic.

Some leaders stressed that an embargo should be a last resort if negotiations for a better way of sharing vaccine production come up short, but von der Leyen and France’s President Emmanuel Macron adopted an uncompromising tone.

“I think it is clear that first of all the company (AstraZeneca) has to catch up, has to honour the contract it has with the European member states, before it can engage again in exporting vaccines,” von der Leyen told a news conference.

The focus of the latest row is an AstraZeneca plant in the Netherlands, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government claims as part of the British vaccine supply chain.

Macron declared his firm support for the Commission’s plan, declaring “an end to naivety”.

“I support the idea that we should block all possible exports for as long as the labs don’t respect their commitments to Europeans,” he said.

The Netherlands and Belgium, centres of EU vaccine production, are skittish at talk of an embargo, fearful that disruption to global supply chains could hurt other firms’ production.

Related Read AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

“The supply chains are so intricate, they’re so intertwined, so it’s not automatically a good thing if this new instrument is to be applied,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, citing the example of a Belgian plant making BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines that relies on raw materials from Britain.

But Rutte also told reporters he warned Johnson that the Netherlands would enforce any EU decision to halt exports – even as he hoped for a quick resolution.

“Luckily at least the two (sides) are talking and it seems, I think, on Saturday or soon after they could come to an agreement,” Rutte told reporters.

“That would be very helpful, because we are friends, the UK and the rest of Europe, and we need each other.”

London was alarmed by von der Leyen’s decision this week to tighten Europe’s export control mechanism to give the Commission more leeway to block exports if EU vaccine supplies are at stake.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Johnson is also concerned that a ban that extends beyond UK-based AstraZeneca’s disputed supply could also block BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines produced in Belgium.