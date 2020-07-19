This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 19 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'People are dying': EU leaders meet for third day as disagreements over €750 billion rescue deal continue

Frugal states are resisting pleas to agree to a plan to help the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 7:49 AM
1 hour ago 5,060 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153939
Micheal Martin adjusts his protective as he arrives at yesterday's summit
Image: AP/PA Images
Micheal Martin adjusts his protective as he arrives at yesterday's summit
Micheal Martin adjusts his protective as he arrives at yesterday's summit
Image: AP/PA Images

EU LEADERS ARE set to meet for an unexpected third day of summit talks amid ongoing disagreements over a €750 billion coronavirus economic rescue package.

The summit, which has been taking place since Friday, has seen the Netherlands and its “frugal” allies resist the pleas of Germany and France to agree a plan to help the countries hardest hit by the pandemic – most notably Spain and Italy.

The Dutch had demanded that EU Member States could hold a veto over national bailouts to ensure that countries carry out labour market reforms.

Austria, Finland, Denmark and Sweden, meanwhile, want to see the rescue package of loans and subsidies cut down to size.

A source told the AFP news agency that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel refused pressure by Rutte and others to cut the grants in the scheme to below €400 billion.

The offer was supposedly made at a meeting of Macron, Merkel, Rutte and the other leaders of the ‘Frugal Four’ – Austria, Denmark and Finland – as well as Sweden’s prime minister.

But RTÉ reports that Taoiseach Micheál Martin believes leaders had considered the “bigger picture” late last night.

“Given the enormity of Covid we need to put a package together that can respond to Covid. People have died, are dying from Covid,” he told the broadcaster.

EU Council President Charles Michel reportedly worked through the night to draw up a compromise that could be satisfactory to all when the leaders reconvene at noon local time.

Europe is in the throes of a massive recession and leaders are trying to approve a plan that could quickly send EU cash to countries hit the hardest.

Michel, who chairs EU summits, was obliged to propose a fresh plan after previous versions were refused by the Netherlands on the grounds that they gave away too much cash as grants, instead of lending it as loans.

Related Read

17.07.20 Taoiseach Micheál Martin says EU needs to show it has 'wherewithal' to deal with Covid-19 crisis

belgium-europe-summit Angela Merkel and speak with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin Source: John Thys/PA Images

Rutte is also wary about the plan’s governance and insists that national governments get a veto on the spending plans of governments receiving cash from the Brussels package.

Underlying his concern is the reputation of Spain and Italy for lax public spending in the minds of voters in northern Europe, and Rutte wants them to reform their labour and pensions rules.

“We’re in a stalemate, it’s very complicated, more complicated than expected,” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

In a concession to Rutte’s demands, Michel’s latest plan includes a “super emergency brake” that gives any country a three-day window to trigger a review by all member states of another’s spending plans.

To further entice Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark, Michel promised to hike the rebates they get on their EU contributions.

But the “frugals” are not the only problem. What EU officials call the “Rule of Law” issue will also be a stumbling block.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban – backed by Poland – could yet veto any attempt to tie budget funds to states upholding European legal standards.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“No political pre-conditions can be accepted,” said Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for Orban.

Contains reporting from © – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie