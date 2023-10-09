EU suspends development aid payments to Palestinians

THE EU HAS halted development aid payments to Palestinians and is placing €691 million of support “under review” after the Hamas assault on Israel, an EU commissioner has said.

“All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals, including for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio,” European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi posted on social media.

“There can be no business as usual.”

The scale of terror and brutality against #Israel and its people is a turning point.



As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of EUR 691m

⤵️ — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) October 9, 2023

EU foreign ministers will tomorrow hold urgent talks on the situation in Israel and Gaza after Hamas militants launched a surprise assault, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region,” Borrell wrote in a social media post.

Borrell and a number of EU foreign ministers are currently in Oman for long-planned talks with Gulf states from the Gulf Cooperation Council.

A spokesman for Borrell in Brussels, Peter Stano, said the EU talks would be held in a hybrid video and in-person format.

The EU has strongly condemned the unprecedented attack by the Islamist militants that has sparked a barrage of strikes by Israel on Gaza.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed and at least 100 kidnapped in the assault that has left the country reeling and sparked fears of a broader escalation in the region.

The reprisal bombing campaign by Israel in Gaza has killed 493 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Spokesman Stano said the EU’s executive arm was “reviewing” how the attack by Hamas could potentially impact the EU’s current and future financial assistance to the Palestinians.

“Whatever adjustment of the EU position and reaction to what is still going on on the ground will come from from that meeting in form of an agreed EU position,” Stano said.

The bloc, one of the major financial supporters of the Palestinian people, has envisioned spending some €1.2 billion between 2021 and 2024 on schools, hospitals and salaries among other things.

The European Commission insists that none of the support has gone to fund Hamas or any other militant group.

Irish MEP Grace O’Sullivan has said she has been “horrified by the unfolding violence”.

“As a member of theEuropean Parliament delegation to Palestine, I call on European leaders and institutions to focus all efforts on ending hostilities immediately, providing humanitarian assistance to victims and brokering a lasting two-state solution for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples without delay,” O’Sullivan said.

Sher said that “the European Commission’s decision to suspend all aid to Palestinians is a mistake in light of the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza where EU funding supports hospitals, schools and food security programmes”.

“As a neutral country with a recent history of conflict and reconciliation, Ireland has a particularly important role to play in ending the cycle of terror attacks and the systemic violence of the occupation,” O’Sullivan said.

“Ireland should engage with its international partners to deescalate the situation and prevent further loss of life.”

