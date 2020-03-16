This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU Commission proposes all non-essential travel to the EU to be banned for 30 days

Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement in a bid to reduce the pressure on the healthcare systems.

By Conor McCrave Monday 16 Mar 2020, 3:38 PM
21 minutes ago 8,922 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048153
Image: Shutterstock/jorisvo
Image: Shutterstock/jorisvo

THE PRESIDENT OF the European Commission has today announced proposals to introduce a temporary 30-day restriction on non-essential travel to the EU. 

Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement in a bid to reduce the pressure on the healthcare systems of EU member states and could come into effect once EU member states agree. 

“Our healthcare system is under huge pressure, therefore member states have taken strong measures to slow down the spread of the virus. These measures are effective only when they are coordinated and this is why we present today guidelines on border measures,” she said.

“We need to protect people from the spread of the virus and at the same time we need to make sure that we maintain the flow of goods. It is vital to keep the mobility sector going to ensure economic continuity. 

“We need to do more to reduce the pressure on our healthcare system. Here in Europe we are heavily affected by the virus… the less travel the more we can contain the virus. Therefore, as I have just informed our G7 partners, I propose to heads of states and government, to introduce temporary restoration on non-essential travel to the European Union.”

Von der Leyen said the 30 day period could be extended “as necessary” and there will be exemptions to the ban, including for long-term residents of the EU, family members of EU nationals, and diplomats. 

Doctors, nurses, care workers, researchers and experts tackling the coronavirus pandemic should be allowed to continue to travel in the European Union, she said. 

To reduce the risk such a ban could pose on economic viability, von der Leyen is promising “so-called green lanes/fast lanes to give priority to essential transport like medical goods, perishable goods, notably food and emergency services.”

The EU president said she is today discussing measures with the G7 leaders, measures to support the economy which will develop a temporary framework of state aid for all member states “at unprecedented levels”.

Europe was last week declared the epicentre of the pandemic of the coronavirus global outbreak now due to the fast pace at which it is spreading in European countries.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie